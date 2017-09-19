Spring Hill woman charged with two counts of animal cruelty

Animals rescued from a home in Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla - Deputies with Hernando County Sheriff's Office went to a residence after an investigator from Department of Children and Family (DCF) requested assistance with entering a home full of animals.

DCF investigators told deputies that they were concerned with the living conditions since the home had no running water, was dirty, and an odor of urine could be smelled from outside the house.

The homeowner, Jennie Card (44), told deputies that she had a lot of dogs and two might bite the officers if they tried to enter the home.

Animal Enforcement was called out to assist as well. They found 24 dogs, two cats, and two birds inside.

One dog was malnourished and had a broken paw which had been "mended" with duct tape.

A cat was extremely malnourished and had a wound on its neck that was covered in pus.

All the animals were taken by Animals Services and DCF removed a child from the home.

Card was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty. She told authorities that she could not afford medical treatment for the animals. Her bond was set at $2,000

