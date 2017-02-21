Sprouts Farmers Market debuts in Carrollwood Wednesday

(Photo: Sprouts website)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – Popular grocer Sprouts Farmers Market will open its very first store in Carrollwood on Wednesday, responding to Americans’ growing demand for fresh, organic foods.



The Phoenix-based chain will unveil its new 27,000 square-foot location Wednesday morning.



The opening represents a growing trend among American shoppers, who are increasingly adding organic foods to their shopping carts.



According to the Organic Trade Association, organic food sales increased by a whopping 200 percent between 2005 and 2015, with product sales raking in a record-breaking $43 million in 2015.



Those anxious to try out the new Sprouts location can make their way to 15110 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. on Wednesday for the grand opening at 7 a.m., where early birds can get discounts and prizes to celebrate the new addition to town.



Sprouts officials say they expect people to be lining up outside as early as 6 a.m.



10News will be at the grand opening and will bring you live reports from 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. on 10News this Morning.



Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

(© 2017 WTSP)