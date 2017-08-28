St. Pete art studios, a great place to get creative

ST. PETERSBURG - From painting to pottery, there are a lot of ways to get creative in St. Petersburg.

Whether you’re looking to hone your skills, or you’re just starting out, St. Pete is loaded with studios to help you reach your goals.

Classes can range from 1 hour to several weeks, and vary in cost depending on medium and length of the class.

Zen Glass Studio has been around since 2002, their “Make Your Own” workshop will teach you how to make a wineglass, pint glass, glass beads or even a paperweight in just one hour.

Co-Owner Dave Walker says it’s not really about the end product, it’s about having fun, “If people like it, great. If people don’t like it, great. It’s for you to have fun.”

If you’re looking to take an art class, below are a few websites I found that might help you find the right studio.

