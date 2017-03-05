St. Pete company offers retro Airstream rentals for out-of-town guests

GuestWings in St. Petersburg will rent out an Airstream trailer so hosts can temporarily house their guests. (Photo: Cherie Diez, Tampa Bay Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Let's say you've got a gaggle of guests headed to St. Pete for a big getaway, maybe even a wedding. Where do they stay?

A St. Petersburg resident, Terri Shapiro, has come up with a cool solution to add more room for your guests, without having to actually build a new guest room.

According to a story from our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times, Shapiro and her company GuestWings will rent you a classic Airstream trailer with all modern conveniences. Hosts can't hitch up and head to the great outdoors in the trailer, however the trailer can come in handy in a pinch if they have unexpected company or want to host more visitors.

Terri Shapiro president and founder of GuestWings poses with her partner Michael McNutt, vice president of operations. (Photo: Cherie Diez, Tampa Bay Times)

GuestWings will drop off a 24-foot long, 8-foot wide trailer with a kitchenette and bathroom and leave it in the host's driveway or backyard. Voila, instant guesthouse.

Shapiro's business model is like national company Airbnb, but instead of guests taking over a guest room, they have the comfort and access of the trailer.

Shapiro told the Times that the cost of renting the trailer runs in line with an average hotel stay.

