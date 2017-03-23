St. Pete doctor driven to serve patients despite being uninsured himself

"It's the area that has the highest incidents of HIV, Hepatitis B, obesity and poverty, and it's an area that needs a lot of attention,” said Dr. Robert Wallace, who for years worked as a doctor treating patients with HIV and hepatitis.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – A 20-minute drive down Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Saint Petersburg will take you through a range of the city’s neighborhoods, from some of the most treasured parts of the city to some of the poorest.

And for 35 years, Dr. Robert Wallace has served patients across all these communities regardless of their ability to pay, but his heart remains with those who are oft-forgotten. It’s the force behind his decision to situate his practice on MLK and 8th Avenue S.

"It's the area that has the highest incidents of HIV, Hepatitis B, obesity and poverty, and it's an area that needs a lot of attention,” said Wallace, who for years worked as a doctor treating patients with HIV and hepatitis.

“Watching the way people were treated in health care really bothered me,” said Wallace. “So, my clinic is called ‘Love the Golden Rule,’ because I believe in treating everybody equally, and I believe we all deserve to be treated fairly.”

This is despite not being covered himself.

“I lost my insurance through a divorce recently, and I'm not insured right now. The plan for me would be almost a thousand dollars a month,” he said. “It's really a risk to be sitting here without health insurance.”

Ethically, it’s frowned upon for physicians to self-prescribe, which is why Wallace does not treat himself. And in an ironic twist of fate, he now joins more than 2.5 million people across the state who are uninsured.

“I'm going through the same struggle: trying to find an affordable policy that doesn't have a huge deductible, that doesn't have all these restrictions on what you can do and how you can see your doctors,” he said.

This dilemma illustrates the frustration many feel as the country remains entangled in a nasty debate over the future of healthcare. Thursday, House Republicans are set to vote on a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare with a plan the Congressional Budget Office estimates will save hundreds of billions of dollars, but could be at the cost of more than 20 million people losing their insurance.

“In looking at what I see other people go through, is it's really hard to afford what they call the Affordable Care Act. And because we don't have the Medicaid expansion here in the state of Florida, many people fell off and don't have a way of getting healthcare coverage, so the system has been broken for a long time,” said Wallace. “This is not brand new.”

However, Wallace does see some benefit to Obamacare that he hopes is not lost with the new Republican plan, should it pass.

“Obama needs to be commended for the fact that he eliminated pre-existing conditions. That had to happen. It's the one thing that people don't give him credit for,” he said. “[But ] the plan didn't work. It's very clear that people … did lose their doctors, which we were told they wouldn't. They are paying higher premiums than they thought they would pay. The deductibles are higher.”

The result is people are priced out of the market and wind up like him: working hard, doing all the right things, but left uninsured. “People who are out there trying to work two jobs and raise a family, they are trying to put money in this Affordable Care Act and they get to the doctor and there are all these different fees they have to pay. They can't pay. It just isn't fair.”

Wallace does believe there is a solution to the health care crisis, but he says it won’t come until Congress can stop the squabbling and see beyond party lines.

“Right now, neither one of them have the right message, and neither one of them have the solution,” he said. “What I would like to see is everybody stop being a party member and be an American, and start taking care of people the way they need to be treated. Treat people the way you want to be treated yourself.”

