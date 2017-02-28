WTSP
St. Pete-Havana yacht race resumes after 50 years

Hundreds of sailors and dozens of boats resume the St. Petersburg-to-Havana yacht race.

10News Staff , WTSP 11:33 AM. EST February 28, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- History is being made today as 550 sailors aboard 81 yachts left St. Petersburg for Havana, the first St. Petersburg to Habana Yacht Race in 50 years.

The last time the 284-nautical mile (326 miles) race was run was in the shadow of history. The year was 1959, and Cuban President Fulgencio Batista was losing power as Fidel Castro was on the rise.

The trip should take the crews a day or two. You can track the race by clicking here.

Another historical anecdote: A Cuban crew aboard the Micara is taking part for the first time since the travel and trade embargo was imposed five decades ago, Commodore José Miguel Díaz Escrich of Havana's Marina Hemingway told the Tampa Bay Times on Monday.

 

