St. Petersburg Council member Karl Nurse has been pushing to help people living in poverty.

The “Living wage” ordinance would require companies seeking city contracts to pay their workers $12 an hour, if the bid is more than $100,000.

“The Tampa Bay area has the lowest medium income of the 25 largest metros in the county. We’re trying to find ways to use the cities leverage to raise the standard of living in town,” says Nurse.

Our partners at the Tampa Bay Times reported that a number of committees unanimously approved the idea.

“Theses are adults, these are full time jobs and when you pay people $9 an hour you can guarantee people are living in poverty,” he says.

Nurse says, if passed, the wage would increase every year until workers are paid $15 an hour.

