St. Pete man charged in infant's death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in the death of an infant who taken to a hospital last fall.

An unresponsive 54-day-old child was taken to a hospital about 2:20 a.m. Sept. 24, 2016, and was pronounced deceased at 3:24 a.m., according to St. Petersburg police.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide indicating the cause of death was asphyxia with contributing conditions of blunt trauma and malnutrition.

Detectives established probable cause for the arrest of Jeremiah Dillard, 31, who was taken into custody today on a charge of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

