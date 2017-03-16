St. Pete man dies in motorcycle crash

Drunk man run over by own pickup truck (Photo: AP)

A St. Petersburg man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle crashed in the 1400 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said that Andrew Bang, 34, was thrown from his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it struck the south curb on 62nd Avenue. He was not wearing a helmet or any other safety equipment.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

