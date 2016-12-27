St. Pete man killed in motorcycle crash

A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle struck a car which failed to stop at an intersection in Pinellas Park, police said.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Phillip Ezell, 34, was struck by a Hyundai Azera driven by 23-year-old Valerie Halick of Tampa when Halick failed to yield while approaching 122nd Avenue on 46th Street northbound.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Hyundai, ejecting Ezell, who was wearing a helmet, according to police. He was transported to Bayfront Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the stop sign that Halick failed to observe was obstructed by a parked tractor trailer.

The owner/operator of the semi-truck, 47-year-old Phillip Spencer, was issued a citation for parking within 30 feet of the stop sign.

The roadway was closed for three hours while authorities investigated.

This case remains active and under investigation. No criminal charges are expected.

