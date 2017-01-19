St. Pete mayor defends defunding Pride parade

(Photo: Brown, Scott)

ST. PETERSBURG -- It's a point of pride for mayor Rick Kriseman.

His city is dedicated to be a place for all to live and thrive. But one of its hallmarks, the St. Pete Pride Festival, might be out a ton of money.

That’s all because of a potential move from the Kenwood and Grand Central area to downtown. It's a difference that will cost parade organizers $45,000.

“One of our board members told the mayor (Wednesday) night we are moving downtown,” said Eric Skains, executive director of the festival.

According to Skains, they are outgrowing the former parade route and production costs are too much. His main goals are to make the parade more accessible and safer. But how woiuld moving the parade right a mile or so down change security?

Skains: “This location has a much larger viewing space. You know, you can see it’s much grander than what we see in the Grand Central district and it’s much wider, so attendees can walk around with a little bit more ease.”

He added that the city had no problem with the new route and even sent them an agreement. That was taken back this month. So, why would the city, so supportive of this event in the past, take away the funding?

We asked the mayor.

“There really wasn’t a formal agreement," Kriseman said. "Again, we never gave them a contract that said we understand and we agree to you being located downtown. What I had previously indicated was if they were going to move the route they chose, it was an acceptable route if they moved.”

But the mayor maintains the city will continue to support Pride, just not financially.

“The fact that we’d like to see and we believe the best location for the parade is in Grand Central doesn’t mean we are still not going to support the parade. It doesn’t mean I’m not going to walk in the parade like I always have since I’ve been mayor.”

Skains maintains they will move the route with or without funding.

