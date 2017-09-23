St. Pete mayor invites Curry, Warriors to come visit

Stephen Curry celebrates with forward Kevin Durant after Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals (Photo: Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports)

If Stephen Curry doesn't want to go to the White House, maybe he'll go to the Vinoy.

After President Trump rescinded an invitation to the Golden Warriors star and his team to visit him in Washington, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman took to Twitter o invite Curry and the Warriors to his city.

"No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine," the tweet read.

You're invited to visit us in St. Pete, @StephenCurry30. No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine. pic.twitter.com/oqLvMLj9AD — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) September 23, 2017

There was no immediate response from Curry or the Warriors, though the Warriors did post a message saying they will be going to D.C. in January to "celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion."

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

Kriseman has used Twitter to tweak President Trump before. During the campaign, the mayor posted a message barring Trump from the city.

