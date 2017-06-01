St. Pete OKs $17M for start of work on new Pier

The replacement for the St. Petersburg Pier took its first financial step on Thursday when city councilors approved $17.6 million for the first construction contract. City of St. Petersburg photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The replacement for the St. Petersburg Pier took its first financial step on Thursday when city councilors approved $17.6 million for the first construction contract.

Their original Pier was was closed in 2013 and torn down last year.

There have been several delays on the replacement, according to The Tampa Bay Times, and the latest was obtaining the Army Corps of Engineers permit, which was finally granted on Tuesday. That will delay the opening day for the 26-acre Pier District another month. The finish date is January 2019.

The $17.6 million pricetag is the guaranteed maximum price from Skanska USA Building for the marine structural work to build the pier platform.

