15-year-old girl found badly beaten, St. Pete PD need help IDing suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

The 15-year-old girl had been reported as missing by her mother on May 27, where she had been last seen around 9 p.m. at her house. Police were not able to locate her at that time.

Police had responded to a call about a dazed and confused young girl around 4:26 a.m. Monday. The girl had been walking on 22nd Ave. S. near 12th St. and police were able to identify her as the missing 15-year-old.

She showed physical signs of being beaten and may have been sexually assaulted. She could barely talk to detectives due to her injuries, including injuries to her jaw and face.

Detectives have been trying to figure out what happened and follow leads on surveillance footage and talking to people she may have come into contact with. Detectives will also be performing DNA tests to see if further evidence can be found.

A composite image of the suspect has been provided by police from what detectives have been able to learn from the 15-year-old victim.

Any information or leads on the case, contact the St. Petersburg PD at (727) 893-7780, or text SPPD with your tip to TIP411. This case is #2017-025408.

© 2017 WTSP-TV