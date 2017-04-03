WTSP
St. Pete police ticketing jaywalkers

Eric Glasser , WTSP 11:54 AM. EDT April 03, 2017

Starting today, St. Petersburg Police officers will be ticketing people for jaywalking.

The program targets pedestrians and bicycle riders who don't use the crosswalks properly.

Already, 2017 there have been three deadly accidents involving pedestrians -- all of them -- occurring outside the crosswalk.

They were 14 fatalities in 2016.

Police say it has been involved in an education campaign, and weeks of warnings.

Now, they say, they must do something to try to combat the region's skyrocketing pedestrian fatality rate.

Violators face a fine of $62.50.

