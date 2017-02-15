St. Pete police get new training simulator

Shoot or don't shoot? It's a decision law enforcement officers often have to make in less than a second.

You've seen it play out in the headlines. From shootouts with robbery suspects to resolving a situation before it becomes worse.

A new simulator is helping St. Petersburg officers train for those types of situations. 10News Jenny Dean tried it out to see what it's like to be under that kind of pressure.

"Can you put the knife down, please?" St. Petersburg public information officer Rick Shaw said firmly to a suspect projected onto a huge screen.

Using the simulator, Shaw was doing a walk and talk around an apartment complex when he encountered a man holding a knife.

"Hey! Put the knife down on the ground and we'll talk about it. Hey!" Shots are fired and the guy with the knife was down.

It's a situation that could easily happen any day in the life of a St. Petersburg police officer, and one that turned deadly in the simulation when the suspect lunged at the officer with the knife.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway says this training is invaluable.

"Instead of us waiting every quarter to train, we can train every night, we can train every day. If our sergeants or lieutenants see something they want to bring their squad in for, they can do it today."

And Chief Holloway says the training officer can change the outcome of the simulation, which helps them focus on de-escalating the situation. "It gives us a chance for quick feedback from the officer to see how he or she is going to react to certain situations."

"You alright there? Is everything ok?" the reporter yelled at the screen, trying another simulation. She was a little slow on the draw, but got some praise from Sergeant J.D. Lofton for trying to talk the suspect down: "You're in good command, you're doing very well."

In another scenario, the reporter responded to a domestic battery call. In less than 20 seconds, this situation became a life or death proposition as the suspect had a gun.

The reporter did better, but it felt all too real. She didn't even realize she shot the man five times.

Still, the reporter was never in danger. Police officers are. - every day.

The simulator was $95,000 but it didn't cost taxpayers a dime. The department paid for it with seized drug money.

(© 2017 WTSP)