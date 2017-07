St. Petersburg Police are investigating a suspicious device they found inside a car at the McDonald's parking lot at 66th Street and Tyrone Boulevard.

As a precaution, officers have shut-down the intersection of Tyrone, 22nd Avenue North and 66th Street, near Tyrone Square Mall.

The Tampa Bomb Squad has been called to assist.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV