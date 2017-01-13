St. Pete police look for murder suspect

ST PETERSBURG -- St. Petersburg police are asking for the public's help in looking for a man that is wanted in connection to a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for Saveon Barbery, 22. He is described as 6 foot, 170 pounds, light complexion and hazel eyes.

Police plan to charge Barbery with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of Antonio Adams.

They are also looking for an additional subject, but have not released details.

Anyone with information regarding this case or knows where he is should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. They are offering a reward up to $3,000 for leads to his whereabouts.

