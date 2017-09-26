St. Pete Police identify body found near railway tracks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- St. Petersburg police are investigating the cause of death of a body discovered near railway tracks Tuesday.

The body was discovered behind an empty building located at 3100 38th Ave. N. It has since been identified as 25-year-old Samantha Walker.

The medical examiner is performing a further investigation to figure out the cause of death. Stay with 10News for further details.

