St. Pete police searching for man after woman found beaten, brother found dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are searching for a man who may be connected to the beating of a woman and murder of her brother.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 68-year-old Paul Dumas was discovered dead and his sister, 63-year-old Elaine Vidinha, was found badly beaten Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call for help around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, to Elkcam Boulevard SE and Bluefish Drive SE, according to a news release.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Otis Joseph Henderson, who may have been involved in an argument with Dumas before he was found killed and his sister was beaten.

Henderson may be armed and is considered dangerous and police are asking anyone with information on his location to call (727) 893-7780 immediately.

