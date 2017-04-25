Police are asking for help to identify a girl found wandering Tuesday near 45th Avenue North and 3rd Street. St. Petersburg police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are asking for help to identify a young woman found wandering Tuesday near 45th Avenue North and 3rd Street.

St. Petersburg police said she was confused and lost, and also did not know her name or where she lived. The girl was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital.

Police said she might be between 16 years of age to possibly the early 20s.

She was wearing a white tank top with a long black skirt and white slip-on canvas shoes. She has brown eyes, light brown hair, a medium skin tone and a mole under her right eye. She has a small circular tattoo on her right stomach area below the belt line.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the girl to call 727-893-7780.

