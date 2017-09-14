St. Pete police seek missing woman

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old woman.

Daisy Rosado was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of 66th Avenue South. She suffers from an illness that leaves her very confused.

Rosado is 5 feet tall, weighs 75 pounds and has dark brown eyes and short brown hair. She is unable to walk long distances.

She left without her ID, money and belongings and is in dire need of medical treatment.

If you have information, call (727) 893-7780 immediately.

