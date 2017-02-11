St. Pete Pride compromises with city

Beads are in the air during the St. Pete Pride Parade in 2015. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Call it growing pains.

"It's sad. To me it is and to a lot of people I know," said Gregg Goins who says he attended the St. Pete Pride Parade every year.

But for the first time since it was started in 2003, the Parade won't be passing through the Grand Central District. And many locals of the neighborhood aren't happy about it.

"This is Gay St. Pete," said Scott Lusignan. "If you take it to another location, it's not about pride it's about capital, making money."

It's a compromise. The board for St. Pete Pride had initially wanted to move the whole event to downtown St. Petersburg. An idea that made the Mayor threaten to take away funding. So while the parade will run along the downtown waterfront, a block party and street festival will remain in the Grand Central District.

"So we're able to look at the expansion but also honor the history by bookending with some great events that will be in Grand Central," said St. Pete Pride Board Member Nathan Bruemmer.

The new parade route organizers believe will offer more space but also more security.

"Emotionally I would have wanted it to stay here. Practically, I would have voted for it," said former board member Thompson Kellett.

