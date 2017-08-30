New proposal would require solar panel installments on new homes in St. Pete

KHATLON REGION, TAJIKISTAN - AUGUST 16, 2017: Cleaning a solar cell in the village of Safedsang, Mu'minobod District. Nozim Kalandarov/TASS (Photo by Nozim Kalandarov\TASS via Getty Images) (Photo: Nozim Kalandarov)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Officials are proposing a requirement for solar panel installments in newly constructed houses larger than 1,100 square feet. It would also require homes needing major roof repairs to have solar panels installed.

This proposal comes after the huge initiative for to boost solar-powered homes and to convert to more renewable energy sources.

Florida's chapter of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy's Susan Glickman supports the measure and says, "It's just taking advantage of the resources we have."

Some members of city council disagree with the measure, saying that it should be voluntary.

Chairwoman Darden Rice, a former Sierra Club activist who co-founded the Pinellas Living Green Expo says, "If we rush into a mandatory requirement, I don't want us to suffer a backlash that undoes all the things we've already achieved."

The City Council will discuss the initiative Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunshine Center. St. Petersburg would be the second city in Florida to require new homes to have solar panels if the proposal passes.

