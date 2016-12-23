St. Pete shops offer unique gifts

Many of the shops along Central Avenue offer solutions for last-minute shopping. WTSP photo

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season has hit Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Shoppers, like Eric Memmel strolling from store to store looking for the perfect gift. "Yeah, it's been great. I grew up in St. Petersburg. I don't live here anymore, but I'm back in town and I was able to find a lot of locally branded things. St. Petersburg T-shirts and it's been fun. Yeah!"

White Owl Market. "We have some great artists. All the store owners really do try to find local artists to put in their shops, so you're not only helping us as stores, but helping local artists as well. " "This is a designer out of Pennsylvania who does a lot of the jewelry from all utensils." Rande James owns"We have some great artists. All the store owners really do try to find local artists to put in their shops, so you're not only helping us as stores, but helping local artists as well. "

Jesse Miller is another last-minute shopper. "I'm just about to get one of these for my dad and these are hand-painted. I mean you're never going to find another one of these. They have a little cabin, they'll put that right up. It'll look so beautiful."

Strands of Sunshine and says everything in the store is made in the Tampa, St. Pete area. "First of all the fact that we are local, our makers have been dropping off goodies up until the last minute. Even this morning we've been getting deliveries, so our inventory is all fresh and it's really unique. It's things you won't find at the mall." Amy Marshall ownsand says everything in the store is made in the Tampa, St. Pete area. "First of all the fact that we are local, our makers have been dropping off goodies up until the last minute. Even this morning we've been getting deliveries, so our inventory is all fresh and it's really unique. It's things you won't find at the mall."

The good news: Most of the shops on this strip will be open tomorrow if you're really waiting until the last minute.