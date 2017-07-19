ST. PETERSBURG - Set your alarms. The 44th Annual Sunrise Sale, hosted by St. Petersburg’s Downtown Business Association, is Thursday.

Starting at 6:43 a.m., over 40 St. Petersburg businesses will be opening their doors for sales and special offers.

For an added bonus, those wearing pajamas will get an extra discount at select stores. You’ll also get the chance to enter the pajama contest. Categories include best local theme, most unique and people’s choice. To enter, visit the the hospitality tent on the steps of the Museum of Fine Arts.

The Sunrise Sale has been held since 1973. It was started to help bring customers to St. Petersburg shops in the slow, summer months. Organizers decided to hold the sale in the morning so people could shop before heading to work.

This year, the Downtown Business Association will be collecting new underwear to be donated to Clothes To Kids, an organization that provides “new and quality used clothing to low-income or in crisis, school-age children in Pinellas County, free of charge.”



