St. Pete threatens to yank funding for Pride Parade

Moving the St. Pete Pride parade might cost organizers some money. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A desire to move the annual St. Pete Pride parade from its roots along Central Avenue to downtown St. Pete has Mayor Rick Kriseman threatening to pull $45,000 in city funding for the event.

The mayor said on Facebook Wednesday “he is unwilling to provide this contribution in 2017 if the organization proceeds with relocating the parade from the Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association and Grand Central District Association to downtown.”

He added that St. Pete Pride has permission to move the parade, but the change will disqualify them for funding.

He said “regardless of its location, the mayor and the City will continue to embrace this event and help to ensure its growth and success. Pride will always be one of the main reasons we say the 'Sun Shines Here.'

