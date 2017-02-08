St. Pete wants more 2-way streets downtown

The city has plans to turn four downtown roads -- 3rd, 4th, 8th and 9th streets -- into two-way streets instead of one way.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The city has plans to turn four downtown roads -- 3rd, 4th, 8th and 9th streets -- into two-way streets instead of one way.

According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, it is part of an approach seen nationwide to make cities more pedestrian and bicycle friendly, and increase access to local business in those areas.

The Department of Parking and Traffic Management has asked for $200,000 from the state to start the process with a consultant to look at infrastructure changes, traffic signals and interstate ramps.

State Rep. Ben Diamond, a new lawmaker from St. Pete, is sponsoring the request.

The city says there also would be pedestrian and bike paths along the new two-way roads to help get residents outside.

