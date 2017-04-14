St. Pete woman charged with DUI after crash with cruiser

Photo: Florida Highway Patrol

A 22-year-old St. Petersburg woman was arrested on DUI charges after colliding with a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, according to the FHP.

Leah Anne Joel was arrested early Thursday morning after her Hyundai SUV struck up a cruiser at the intersection of 4th Street and Gandy Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., police said. The police car was parked across all three eastbound lanes of Gandy, attempting to force traffic to turn south on 4th Street and avoid an active construction zone.

Joel failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the Pinellas County Detention Center. She was released on bond.

