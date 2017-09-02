St. Petersburg house destroyed in fire after lightning strike

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A lightning strike started a fire and it destroyed a home early Saturday morning, St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at the home on the 800 block of Glades Court Northeast around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The homeowner was inside of the house when the fire started, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. She escaped safely.

