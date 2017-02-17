St. Pete looks considers reducing number of one-way streets

ST. PETERSBURG - Heading to downtown this weekend? In the near future you could see a big change, as city leaders are considering converting 3rd, 4th, 8th and 9th streets from one-way to two-way for safety reasons and to make downtown more walkable.

The Coney Island Sandwich Shop has been on Martin Luther King Drive between 2nd and 3rd Ave for 90 years. It's popular with the locals, but owner Peter Barlas says a two-way street would be great for business.

"We used to have an after hours. We were open until 7 because we had people that worked downtown and would come here to eat. Once it went one-way they only went out of the city, out of our area."

Foolish Pride Tattoo Company opened recently just down the block from the sandwich shop. Co-owner Brian Signore says the one-way streets lead to confusion.

"With the one-way street, by the time you see the merchants, you're already passed and then people get lost very easily down here with all the one-way streets, so it's definitely a great thing for the local merchants."

Converting one-way streets to two-way takes time and money. It's also not going to be cheap. The city is asking for $200,000 from the state to even look at starting the process.

One of the biggest reasons for even considering converting the streets is to slow traffic down, something city council member Karl Nurse says is necessary.

"Fewer people will die, there will be fewer accidents, businesses will do better and people will say 'Oh, that's where that store is.'"

Nurse says it will also make the city safer for people who enjoy walking and cycling around downtown.

The city should find out in July if it'll get money from the state to start the study. But even if they get that money, it's a long process to convert streets - at least two to three years.

