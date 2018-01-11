St. Petersburg man arrested for child pornography

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after a months-long investigation of his possession of child pornography.

Pinellas County detectives began their investigation of 64-year-old Lester Schwark in Aug. of 2017 when they were given information suggesting Schwark's collection of pornographic images of children.

Throughout the last five months, the PCSO Digital Forensics and the Crimes against Children Units were able to recover digital images depicting child pornography from Schwark's cell phone.

Schwark was arrested just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 11 and charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail while the investigation continues.

