St Petersburg mayor helps stranded family leave Puerto Rico

Tzadik Family. (Source: Office of Mayor Rick Kriseman)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St Petersburg family that moved to Puerto Rico was rescued Friday after being trapped on the island with no electricity, gas and water after Hurricane Maria battered much of the Caribbean.

Katharine and Orian Tzadik, along with their two young children and their dog, were flown to St. Croix Friday and then will be back in Florida on Saturday.

Tropic Ocean Airways based in Fort Lauderdale along with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman organized the flight mission to help the Tzadik family. The family lived in Rincón, on the island’s west coast.

The mayor’s office said the charter flight company has been flying families out of Puerto Rico at no cost.

Kriseman spoke to the Tzadik family via satellite phone Friday morning and said supplies are desperately needed on the western part of the island.

