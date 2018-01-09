Stanley Cup will be on Gasparilla pirate ship

The Jose Gasparilla pirate ship approaches the Tampa Convention Center. (Photo: The Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay Times)

When the Jose Gasparilla ship leads the pirate invasion into Tampa this month, it will have a special treasure on board: Lord Stanley's Cup.

To mark the convergence of the Gasparilla festival and the NHL All-Star Weekend on Jan. 27, the Stanley Cup will be aboard the lead pirate ship, according to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

NHL executives will join the 125-year-old Stanley Cup on board the ship -- properly attired as pirates, of course.

Just don't expect any scallywags to fill the cup with rum.

