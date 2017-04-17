Cleveland police update on Steve Stephens manhunt

CLEVELAND -- UPDATE: The news conference has just concluded. We will post updates momentarily.

A 9 a.m. news conference is planned Monday where Cleveland police will offer the latest information in their continued manhunt for Steve Stephens.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson will host the news conference.

Stephens, 37, is wanted for allegedly murdering a stranger Easter Sunday and uploading video of the killing to Facebook.

The deadly shooting happened at 695 East 93rd Street. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

Although Stephens claimed responsibility for additional killings, authorities have only confirmed one victim.

His current whereabouts are unknown, and local authorities have issued an alert to neighboring states to watch for Stephens.

