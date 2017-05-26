Stolen swan sculpture foudn in Polk County

The big swan was taken from Lakeland Cold Storage overnight between May 19 and 20. Detectives noticed a naked man, later identified as Ronald Thompson, who is currently in the Hillsborough County Jail, walking into the facility with a bucket.

A swan sculpture reportedly stolen by a naked man has been found.

The big swan was taken from Lakeland Cold Storage at 4100 Frontage Road in Lakeland sometime overnight between May 19 and 20. When reviewing video, detectives noticed a naked man, later identified as Ronald Thompson, who is currently in the Hillsborough County Jail, walking into the facility with a bucket.

Here is the Polk sheriff release:

In response to your inquiries, today PCSO was contacted by a woman named Maria Borlingame, who lives at 111 Hibiscus Parkway West in Lakeland (cross street - Old Tampa Hwy).

Maria told PCSO that her 32-year-old son Kelly Arnold, who lives with her and her husband, went fishing with a friend yesterday at the nearby pond (the property belongs to Knight Industries, where Maria's husband works, and they have permission to fish on it). Kelly saw the swan but did not realize it was stolen. He doesn't watch the news or pay attention to social media. He told his mom when he got home there was a large black and white swan out there.

This morning, Maria saw the media coverage about the stolen swan on television and said to Kelly, "That swan is stolen!" and asked him to take her to it. They walked over to it, and she called PCSO.

Representatives from Aspyre will come get the swan after Crime Scene processes it. It doesn't appear to be damaged. We are happy it's being returned to its owners.

