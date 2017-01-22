Power lines down, flooding in Pasco

There are several reports of trees and limbs down in Pasco County. Pasco County photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- There are several locations with high-wind damage Sunday night, according to Pasco County officials.

The agency also reports limbs down, some power outages, about 25 homes with damage, and some minor street flooding.

-- Street flooding: Hudson Beach, Sea Ranch, Old Dixie Highway and west of Old Dixie Highway, Green Key area of New Port Richey.

-- 29708 Forest Glen Drive, Zephyrhills. The roof removed from the porch, reported at 12:59 p.m. 1/22/17.

-- 4223 Craftsbury Drive, New Port Richey. Large tree fell into the road, reported at 3.16 p.m. on

1/22/17.

-- 35132 Colony Hills Drive, Zephyrhills. Piece of roof came off (reported at 4:15 p.m. on 1/22/17).

-- 6119 Ridgewood Drive, Zephyrhills. Roof came off mobile home, (reported at 4:50 p.m. on 1/22/17.

-- 3307 Maitland Drive, Holiday: Report of Tree down, blocking driveway (reported at 6 p.m. 1/22/17).

-- 36915 Blanton Road, Dade City: Tree branch split from wind, resting on live wires. (Received call at 5:19 p.m.).

-- 3842 Headsail Drive, New Port Richey: Carport was torn off damaging home.

-- 2045 Camp Indianhead Road, Land O'Lakes: Carport loose, now secured.

-- Little/Ridge, rural New Port Richey: Power out from Little to Moon Lake.

-- 5120 Castile Lane, Holiday: Tree on power line. Duke responded.

-- 6329 Kathleen Drive, Hudson. Tree on power line. Contractor notified.

-- 22102 Carson Drive, Land O'Lakes: Line down in front of residence.

-- 7449 Berry Road, Zephyrhills: Transformer fire, tree down.

-- 12909 Wedgewood Drive, New Port Richey: Limb through window.

-- 8141 Aquila Street, Port Richey: Bedroom window fell out.

