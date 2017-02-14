WTSP
Mom shields kids as tornado flips home in Texas

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 3:54 PM. EST February 14, 2017

VAN VLECK, Texas -- Strong storms pushed through southeast Texas, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles across the Houston area early Tuesday.

In Van Vleck, KHOU 11's Josh Marshall reports a man and woman were injured in some of the worst of the weather. The National Weather Service confirmed the damage there was caused by a tornado.

It ripped the roofs off of homes in the small Matagorda County community.

Fire officials say the man was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Harry Hobbes was treated for a cracked wrist and other injuries, "but alive" he told us after being released. 

Not far away, a mom shielded her kids as their mobile home flipped upside down. She was taken to the hospital by helicopter with a possible spine injury.

Viewer photos from across Van Vleck showed tree limbs and fence posts blown through a heavily damaged vehicle.

