Mom shields kids as tornado flips home in Texas

(Photo: Josh Marshall, KHOU 11)

VAN VLECK, Texas -- Strong storms pushed through southeast Texas, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles across the Houston area early Tuesday.

In Van Vleck, KHOU 11's Josh Marshall reports a man and woman were injured in some of the worst of the weather. The National Weather Service confirmed the damage there was caused by a tornado.

It ripped the roofs off of homes in the small Matagorda County community.

Fire officials say the man was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Harry Hobbes was treated for a cracked wrist and other injuries, "but alive" he told us after being released.

Not far away, a mom shielded her kids as their mobile home flipped upside down. She was taken to the hospital by helicopter with a possible spine injury.

Photos: Likely tornado damage in Van Vleck

Viewer photos from across Van Vleck showed tree limbs and fence posts blown through a heavily damaged vehicle.

Mother shielded 2 kids <5y/o while home flipped. Mother life flight 2 Hou (precaution 4 spinal injury) #KHOU11 Van Vleck, TX. pic.twitter.com/CDAE5kOQU6 — Josh Marshall (@JoshKHOU) February 14, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)