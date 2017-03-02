Pasco County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate the driver of this pickup truck. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco deputies are seeking more information on an unsettling encounter between a man driving a pickup truck and two children he approached and asked if they needed a ride.

PSCO said that the driver, described as a man with a shaved head, drove up in his black pickup truck to two children and asked if they needed a ride.

When the children ran off to tell their parents, the driver sped away, The two children ran off and told their parents. The truck sped off. If you have any information on this, please contact 727-847-8102. https://t.co/zzSktgUg0G

If you have any information about this incident, contact deputies at 727-847-8102.

