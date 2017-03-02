WTSP
Stranger in pickup truck approaches children in Pasco

10News Staff , WTSP 8:52 AM. EST March 02, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco deputies are seeking more information on an unsettling encounter between a man driving a pickup truck and two children he approached and asked if they needed a ride.

PSCO said that the driver, described as a man with a shaved head, drove up in his black pickup truck to two children and asked if they needed a ride.

When the children ran off to tell their parents, the driver sped away, https://t.co/zzSktgUg0G

— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) March 2, 2017

If you have any information about this incident, contact deputies at 727-847-8102.

(© 2017 WTSP)


