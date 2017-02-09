Strangers in trouble: How to step in and help

A woman tried to give her child to a McDonald's worker to prevent a man from taking the child.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WTSP) – Sparked by a viral video of a dispute involving a child in a McDonald's drive-thru in Ohio, 10News WTSP looked at ways bystanders can get involved and help strangers in situations where the circumstances are unclear.

“We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, we don’t know what’s happening, so an individual has to assess is it something or is it nothing at all? If it’s something and they detect even an inkling of it, they’re going to call 911, you’re going to call emergency services right off the bat,” said Cpl. Arthur Madden of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office “Aside from that it’s a personal decision: should I intervene? Is it safe for me to intervene? Is it something where it’s relevant for me to intervene?”

“Being a good or a great witness is ideal, it’s priceless,” added Madden. “Everyone has a cell phone, we all have video, we all can take pictures, we all can yell and scream and get other people alert and aware because crime, people like being able to do it without being seen or detected so be loud, blow your horn, draw attention, maybe if you’re the only one seeing it, now other people see it.”

And when it comes to what people should never do …

“Good question. They should not do nothing at all,” said Madden. “If they see something they should say something, it’s a common theme in any crime. If you see something, say something. At minimum say something by 911 or alerting the other ways we just discussed, but not doing something and just letting it go is not the answer.”

