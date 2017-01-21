Strawberry Festival queen continues family tradition

Photo: Courtesy of Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Drew Knotts was crowned queen of the 82nd Florida Strawberry Festival at the annual pageant Saturday night.

Knotts was selected from a field of 21 contestants, along with first maid Marlee Arn and court members Caroline Brummer, Courtney Coton and Ariel Navarrete.

Knotts is the third member of her family to wear the crown. Her grandmother, Ruby Jean Barker Redman, was queen in 1953, and her cousin, Chelsea Bowden, was queen in 2012.

Knotts, a senior at Plant City High, is dual enrolled at Hillsborough Community College. She is captain of the Lady Raider soccer team and president of the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter. She plans to attend Georgia Southern University to pursue a degree in journalism.

The pageant is based on five elements of competition: a personal interview, on-stage speaking, casual wear, evening wear and an impromptu question.

The queen and her court typically make over 80 appearances representing the festival and Plant City community. About the Florida Strawberry Festival.

The Florida Strawberry Festival takes place March 2-12 in Plant City.

