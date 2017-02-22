Student arrested after bringing machete to Lakewood High

Lakewood High School (Photo: Google Earth)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An 18-year-old Lakewood High student is facing a charge of bringing a weapon to campus on Wednesday.

Daquan Maybell, 18, allegedly hid the 28-inch machete in a trombone case in the LHS band room, located at 1400 54th Avenue South. The weapon was discovered by a second student who opened the case to retrieve the trombone.

According to the release, Maybell told school resource officers that he had the machete on campus because he was going to do yard work after school.

St. Petersburg Police Department said that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property.

(© 2017 WTSP)