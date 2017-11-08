WTSP
Close

Student burned at Largo school; campus evacuated

Details are still coming in, but reportedly a student was badly burned and has to be flown to a hospital.

10News WTSP , WTSP 5:28 PM. EST November 08, 2017

A student was burned at an elementary school, prompting an evacuation, Largo fire officials said.

The incident happened about 2:24 p.m. It was first reported as a structure fire at High Point Elementary School, 5921 150th Ave. N., but when rescuers arrived there was no fire seen.

A 10News reporter learned a witness said an 8-year-old student was badly burned in an incident involving a match. The child was burned between their waist and shoulder.

The child was flown to Tampa General Hospital.

A teacher received minor injuries and treated at the scene, fire officials said.

School officials evacuated the campus as a precaution. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories