Student burned at Largo school; campus evacuated

High Point Elementary School was evacuated as a precaution.

A student was burned at an elementary school, prompting an evacuation, Largo fire officials said.

The incident happened about 2:24 p.m. It was first reported as a structure fire at High Point Elementary School, 5921 150th Ave. N., but when rescuers arrived there was no fire seen.

A 10News reporter learned a witness said an 8-year-old student was badly burned in an incident involving a match. The child was burned between their waist and shoulder.

The child was flown to Tampa General Hospital.

A teacher received minor injuries and treated at the scene, fire officials said.

School officials evacuated the campus as a precaution.

