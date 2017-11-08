Student burned at Largo school; campus evacuated

A student was burned at an elementary school, prompting an evacuation, Largo fire officials said.
The incident happened about 2:24 p.m. It was first reported as a structure fire at High Point Elementary School, 5921 150th Ave. N., but when rescuers arrived there was no fire seen.
A 10News reporter learned a witness said an 8-year-old student was badly burned in an incident involving a match. The child was burned between their waist and shoulder.
The child was flown to Tampa General Hospital.
A teacher received minor injuries and treated at the scene, fire officials said.
School officials evacuated the campus as a precaution.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs