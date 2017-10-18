WTSP
UF students tell us what they believe ahead of Spencer speech

First Coast News hung up a banner with the words "I Believe" and the students filled out what they believe in in light of the Richard Spencer talks.

WTLV 6:46 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

On campus Wednesday--we put up a canvas with the words "I believe" and let students fill in the blank.
Many showed up to leave their thoughts--and spoke to us about the meaning of today's event.

Watch the video above for the full experience.

