UF students tell us what they believe ahead of Spencer speech

On campus Wednesday--we put up a canvas with the words "I believe" and let students fill in the blank.

Many showed up to leave their thoughts--and spoke to us about the meaning of today's event.

Watch the video above for the full experience.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTLV-TV