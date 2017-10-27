Students love President Trump's tax proposal - or do they?

KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, 2006 AFP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - No matter what side of the political spectrum a person falls, President Trump's name ignites passion.

Does his name immediately doom a plan regardless of it's merit? Does his plan instantly make a plan a success regardless of its merit?

The president recently released a proposal to overhaul the tax system. Response was immediate from both sides of the political aisle.

Campus Reform decided to do a little experiment and went to George Washington University to talk with students there.

They first asked the students what they thought about President Trump's tax plan.

Then they asked about three highlights from the tax proposal, but pitched them as if they were proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) instead.

When the ruse was revealed, the students' responses were interesting.

