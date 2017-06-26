WTSP
Students still get healthy meals during summer break with Movin' Meals!

Movin' Meals helps Hillsborough County Schools students receive proper nutrition during the summer.

Jenny Dean, WTSP 10:03 AM. EDT June 26, 2017

The Hillsborough County School District is helping provide healthy meals to kids in food challenged areas of the county.  It's through a federally funded program called Movin' Meals. Five renovated school buses go out on weekday mornings making the rounds, delivering about 2500 breakfasts and lunches a day. Students can even eat on the tables in the air conditioned bus. This is the 6th year for the program.

