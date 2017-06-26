Students still get healthy meals during summer break with Movin' Meals!

The Hillsborough County School District is helping provide healthy meals to kids in food challenged areas of the county. It's through a federally funded program called Movin' Meals. Five renovated school buses go out on weekday mornings making the rounds, delivering about 2500 breakfasts and lunches a day. Students can even eat on the tables in the air conditioned bus. This is the 6th year for the program.

