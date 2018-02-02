Study shows shortage of emergency shelter space in Tampa Bay

A shelter resident looks at a mobile phone while laying in a makeshift bed in a classroom at Pizzo Elementary School, an emergency shelter with over 1,600 registered individuals, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Custom)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A new state study shows there’s a shortage of shelter space. Central Florida, Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay have the greatest need.

Hurricane Irma gave state emergency officials a look at the need for shelters.

“There’s always going to be a deficit in shelter space … there's no way we can fit everybody into those shelters. That’s true in just about every county in the state of Florida,” said Ed McCrane, emergency management chief for Sarasota County.

But according to this year’s Statewide Emergency Shelter Plan released by the Florida Division of Emergency Management shows there is a critical need throughout most of Tampa Bay.

Sarasota has a shortage of 21,286 spaces, Manatee’s deficit is at 8,381, Pinellas is at 14,953 yet Hillsborough has a surplus of 32,972.

While Sarasota’s Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane thinks the state’s calculations for the county are not accurate based on a lack of data, he says the need for more shelter space is real.

McCrane said, “Our primary method of finding new shelters is in new schools. We look for private partnerships where we can; Bishop Nevins (Academy in Sarasota) is an example of that.”

During Irma, Sarasota opened 10 shelters, and 20,000 evacuees showed up, with 5,000 spaces to spare. The county can shelter around 60,000 in all.

“A shelter is a last resort. We need to have as many spaces as we can for those who need it; anyone else that has another option needs to use that option,” said McCrane.

He added, “Shelters should be a last resort. It’s not the Love Boat, it’s a lifeboat.”

Manatee County officials say they are putting together a long-range plan for new county facilities that can double as shelters based on where the county is seeing the most growth.

