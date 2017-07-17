Stunning! Watch Michigan's Mackinac Bridge underneath the northern lights

The Mackinac Bridge underneath the northern lights early July 17, 2017, in Michigan. (Photo: Dustin Dilworth, D3 Imagery)

Michiganders were prepared for a possible light show late Sunday night into early Monday morning thanks to a geomagnetic storm from the sun.

At least one Michigan resident was able to view the aurora borealis in all its glory.

Dustin Dilworth of D3 Imagery captured this stunning look at the auroras - also known as the northern lights - over the Mackinac Bridge between 2:30 and 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Check out more of Dilworth's work on his Facebook page at D3 Imagery.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm warning over the weekend with a G2 (moderate) classification, making auroras visible in northern parts of the United States this morning. That included Michigan, though there have been no reports (yet) of anyone seeing the auroras as far south as Detroit.

Another Twitter user, "Isaac JC Diener," captured the northern lights a day earlier in Hancock, located next to Houghton in the Upper Peninsula.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press