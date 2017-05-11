Suicide prevention resources available to the public

Carson Elementary in West Price Hill Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Photo: The Enquirer/Shae Combs)

Gabe Taye wasn't the youngest to commit suicide in Hamilton County.

Edward Frye, 7, killed himself in 1995 by saving up his meds before overdosing to end his abusive life.

Late Monday, Feb. 6, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said the medical emergency involving Taye did not involve him being thrown to the floor. A security video taken inside the elementary school revealed a student assaulted Taye in a restroom, and other children kicked and struck the boy for five minutes while he lay unconscious.

Two days later, the 8-year-old boy died by suicide.

Here are some warnings signs that may help parents before it's too late, according to WebMD:

· If they're making suicidal statements.

· Talking about death in conversation, writings, or drawings.

· Giving away belongings and withdrawing from friends and family.

· Having aggressive behavior, change in personality or not caring about their appearance anymore.

· Running away from home.

· Risk-taking behavior like reckless driving or being sexually promiscuous.

Those are things to look out for.

Here are some suicide prevention resources too:

· The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800)273-8255. The rapper Logic recently released a song about the lifeline.

o People can also text the word “home” to the crisis text line at 741741.

· American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Florida Suicide Hotlines

· Citrus County

o The Centers- 24-hour crisis line: (352)726-7155

· Hillsborough County

o Crisis Center of Tampa Bay- 24-hour criss line: (352)726-7155

o An online help request form is also available here

o Suicide and Crisis Hotline – 24-hourcrisis line: (813) 234-1234

§ TeenLink – 24-hour crisis line: (813) 236-TEEN (8336)

§ ParentLink – 24-hour crisis line: (813) 2PARENT or (813) 272-7368

§ ElderNet Services – 24-hour crisis line: (813) 964-1577

· The Tampa Bay Suicide Prevention Task Force

· Pinellas County

o Personal Enrichment through Mental Health Services

§ 24-hour suicide hotline: (727)791-3131

§ 24-hour mental health assistance: (727) 541-4628

Florida Suicide Prevention Coalition for Hillsborough, Mantatee and Pasco

24-hour hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

