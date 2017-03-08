You'll soon be able to buy alcohol earlier on Sundays in Pinellas

Mayor Rick Kriseman and restaurants want to end the ban on Sunday morning alcohol sales. (Photo: Getty)

Pinellas County is changing it’s Blue Laws.

The commission voted to allow alcohol sales on Sundays starting at 8 a.m.

Right now, you can’t buy or serve alcohol until 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The revision should go into effect within a week in the county.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says he is working on getting the council to revise the city’s ordinance to be in line with the county. He hopes to have that in place within a month.

